The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St., will host author Cindy Wilson while she talks about her book “The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81.” Wilson will appear in person on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. to talk about her book.
Pulling from regional newspapers and historic photographs, this presentation provides an overview of her book, covering the hard winter of 1880-1881 and reviewing the weather, the railroad efforts to battle the snow, food, fuel and boosterism.
This program is free, and no registration is required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
