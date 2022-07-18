Christmas in July is Saturday, July 23, at Market at the Meridian, which runs from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot in the northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue in Yankton.
Music by Jay Henseler will provide the background for browsing the numerous craft booths, many with Christmas-themed items for you or someone you love. Tony Souhrada’s Corn and Walt’s Produce both will make their first appearance this year.
Any occasional vendor who wants to have a booth should contact Market Manager Veronica Trezona at 605-660-5612 by Thursday, July 21, to reserve a spot.
