In Sunday’s daily COIVID-19 update for South Dakota, several area counties reported new cases.
Charles Mix County reported two more positive tests, giving it 70 known cases and 52 for the month. One recovery was reported (the county’s 25th) and no new hospitalizations were reported (25). The county has 45 active cases.
Two more cases were also reported in Union County, giving it 121 to date. One new recovery was reported (109). The county has 12 active cases.
Yankton County recorded one new positive test to bring its total to 78. The county, which has 27 new cases for the month, has 18 active cases.
Hutchinson County reported one new positive test, its 12th. The county has three active cases.
Also, Turner County’s case total was amended down by one to 24. It’s the second time in eight days the county’s case total has been edited downward. The county has one active case.
South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Total Positive Cases — 6,681 (+51)
• Active Cases — 838 (+20)
• Deaths — 91 (0)
• Total Tests — 78,893 (+793)
• Hospitalizations — 652 ever hospitalized (+7); 75 currently hospitalized (+2)
• Recoveries — 5,752 (+25)
In Nebraska, 251 new positive tests were reported as of late Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the state’s total case count to 18,775. Approximately 4,200 new tests were processed; the state has processed 173,009 tests to date.
One new death was reported, the state’s 266th.
There were 123 current hospitalizations (-2), with 1,315 hospitalizations to date (+3).
Recoveries rose to 13,053 (+41).
Two new cases were reported in Dixon County (46).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.