Suspect In Hartington

David Phillips Jr.

 Photo: Cedar County Sheriff's Office

HARTINGTON, Neb. — With the defense citing a need for more time, a judge has granted a Louisiana man’s request to delay his pre-trial conference on a murder charge until this summer.

David Phillips Jr., 21, of Kenner, Louisiana, faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in March north of Hartington, Nebraska.

