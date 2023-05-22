HARTINGTON, Neb. — With the defense citing a need for more time, a judge has granted a Louisiana man’s request to delay his pre-trial conference on a murder charge until this summer.
David Phillips Jr., 21, of Kenner, Louisiana, faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in March north of Hartington, Nebraska.
He appeared Monday for a pre-trial conference, which was continued until July 24.
Phillips is charged in the March 1 death of Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan. Matos-Colon was the victim of what authorities are calling an apparent workplace argument.
If convicted on the murder charge, Phillips faces 20 years to life in prison for the Class 1B felony.
He also faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Phillips has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
He appeared Monday for a pre-trial conference in Cedar County District Court with his attorney, Todd Lancaster with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln.
Lancaster asked for a continuance based on new evidence and the volume of items so far.
“During discovery, we’ve found there’s more that needs to be looked at,” the attorney said.
District Judge Bryan Meismer granted the request, with no objections from the prosecution.
The state was represented in person by Cedar County State’s Attorney Nick Matney.
Three members of the Nebraska Attorney General’s office appeared by Zoom, with Mariah Nickel speaking on behalf of the AG’s office. She serves as Assistant Attorney General and Special Deputy Cedar County Attorney.
Also, Corey O’Brien and Mary Marcum appeared on behalf of the Nebraska AG’s office.
Court documents include a sequence of events during the March 1 incident.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. March 1. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.
Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on Matos-Colon.
The victim was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he died from his wounds.
Phillips was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted an investigation into the incident at the request of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Court records indicate a large volume of materials submitted so far during the discovery process. They include documents and/or items furnished May 8 to Lancaster.
The 81 listings — some containing multiple items — in the court documents include a wide variety of evidence. The initial entries include audio interviews with seven people, squad car footage, dispatch records and an interview with Phillips along with three videos of him at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office,
Nebraska state statutes define each crime and the possible punishment.
• Second-degree murder occurs when any person causes the death of a person intentionally, but without premeditation.
The Class IB felony carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison.
• Possession of a stolen firearm occurs when any person possesses, receives, retains or disposes of a stolen firearm, know it has been or believing it has been stolen unless the firearm is possessed, received, retained or disposed of with intent to restore it to the owners.
The Class IIA felony carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
• The use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony occurs when any person uses a firearm, a knife, brass or iron knuckles or any other deadly weapon to commit any felony which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
The use of a deadly weapon, which is a firearm, to commit a felony is a Class IC felony, punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Phillips remains lodged in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington.
