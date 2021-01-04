South Dakota reported light changes in the COVID-19 numbers coming off the holiday weekend in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state reported just 111 new infections on 1,758 tests processed. However, Monday’s positivity rate was 16.1%.
Vaccination numbers also slowed, with South Dakota recording just 782 new vaccinations.
No new deaths were posted Monday after the state recorded 25 deaths over the weekend. The state toll remained at 1,513.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,479 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 1 new recovery (1,418), 0 new deaths (23), 38 active cases, 8 new vaccinations (226);
• Charles Mix County — 0 new cases (1,127), 1 new hospitalization (122), 0 new recoveries (1,062), 0 new deaths (12), 53 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (235);
• Clay County — 4 new cases (1,649), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 3 new recoveries (1,543), 0 new deaths (12), 94 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (338);
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (385), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 0 new recoveries (351), 0 new deaths (8), 26 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (102);
• Hutchinson County — 0 new cases (703), 0 new hospitalizations (64), 0 new recoveries (654), 2 new recoveries (2,050), 0 new deaths (17), 32 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (460);
• Turner County — 1 new case (976), 0 new hospitalizations (60), 0 new recoveries (878), 0 new deaths (49), 49 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (378);
• Union County — 3 new cases (1,641), 0 new hospitalizations (70), 2 new recoveries (1,478), 0 new deaths (30), 133 active cases, 18 new vaccinations (143);
• Yankton County — 3 new cases (2,533), 0 new hospitalizations (115), 1 new recovery (2,294), 0 new deaths (26), 213 active cases, 1 new vaccination (1,032).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 infections in Knox County (685 total) and one new case in Dixon County, its 491st. There were no new positive tests recorded in Cedar County (549).
The DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions Monday showed 174 new cases recorded last week (Dec. 27-Jan. 2) in grade K-12 schools, raising the overall total to 9,662 (7,205 students, 2,457 staff) with 9,379 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 37 new cases were recorded last week, bringing the case total to 3,215 (2,763 students, 452 staff) with 3,162 recoveries.
Here are the South Dakota statistics posted on the DOH portal Monday:
• Total Cases — 100,643 (+111: 86 confirmed, 25 probable);
• Active Cases — 6,031 (+43);
• Recoveries — 93,099 (+68);
• Hospitalizations — 5,742 ever hospitalized (+10); 268 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 1,758 new tests processed; 401 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 26,952 (+82).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Sunday recorded 738 new infections. There were also three new deaths, raising the state total to 1,672.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 169,000 (+738);
• Recoveries — 112,856 (+6,893);
• Hospitalizations — 5,290 ever hospitalized (+20); 511 currently hospitalized (+8);
• Testing — 6,110 new tests processed; 1,781 new individuals tested.
