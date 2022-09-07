In South Dakota, the Great American Getaway remains alive and well.
Despite inflation and rising gas prices, state Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says residents and visitors are still traveling the Rushmore State.
Hagen was attending the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board meeting, held Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark Resort lodge west of Yankton.
“A great segment of Americans, regardless of what is going on, is still willing to travel,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
However, those travelers are adjusting their plans and spending, Hagen said. Those changes are very important for South Dakota as tourism accounts for 55,000 jobs and $1.8 billion in household income annually, he added.
The last “normal” tourism year came in 2019, prior to the pandemic, Hagen said. However, South Dakota fared better than much of the nation, he said.
“In South Dakota, we stayed open. Through our research, we saw there was actually a great number of Americans saying a couple of things,” he said. “They still wanted to be inspired, and they still wanted to plan for travel.”
South Dakota fit a national need during the pandemic and continues to do so, Hagen said.
“I think there is a newfound appreciation for the great outdoors. The American public, in my opinion, has fallen in love again with the great outdoors, whether it be camping, hiking, biking or RVing,” he said.
“People really, truly have discovered that being out in the great wide open is good for the soul, and it’s good for your health –-- physically, mentally and spiritually. I think that sentiment is here to stay, I really do.”
However, those desires were also tempered by changing economic realities, Hagen said.
“More people are staying closer to home and traveling shorter distances to take vacations. Our team members, coming into the first part of March, were very optimistic about summer. And then we saw gas prices starting to spike upward,” he said.
“We were seeing the same with inflation. Really, toward the end of March, the first of April and into May, as inflation really started to skyrocket, sentiment was changing for the American traveling public.”
People decided to travel, particularly as gas prices started declining, and made other changes in their spending, such as reducing or eliminating souvenirs and restaurant meals, Hagen said.
RETURNING TO NORMAL
The pandemic created an anomaly, making it difficult to compare with previous years, the secretary said. The Black Hills saw record domestic leisure travel, with the rest of the state catching up.
“Last year for sure, the state parks and national parks just did extremely well, and again, we’re going back to people wanting to camp and get into the great outdoors,” he said. “This year, we’re seeing more of an evening out and more of a return to normalcy compared to what we saw last year. The visitation is down slightly compared to last year, but eastern South Dakota has seen a much better rebound this year.
“The reason for this is that much of eastern South Dakota, besides what we call the normal tourist attractions, is also driven by meetings and conventions and a lot of sports tournaments. Places like Sioux Falls are seeing a lot of business travel. It has taken a while for those things to come back. Last year, they weren’t back yet, but this year has seen a really strong return.”
Hagen has seen a change to visitors staying for longer periods and spending more money.
“We’re seeing a longer length of stay by our visitors, which is great. It’s a new area of emphasis for us,” he said. “It’s always fun to attain new levels of visitation and set new records, but we’re placing more of a focus on the visitor who stays longer and spends more money. And we’re seeing a lot of that (visitor) this year.”
Word of mouth plays a huge role in attracting and bringing back visitors, Hagen said.
“We continually hear two comments: ‘We had no idea your state was as beautiful as it is,’ and we’re not just talking the Black Hills region but the rest of the state,” he said, ‘and ‘We couldn’t believe how much there was to see and do. We wish we had done a little better planning and were knowledgeable. Our three-day vacation would have been a week long or even longer.’”
South Dakota has promoted “shoulder seasons,” especially this year when gas prices are falling and more people may consider fall and winter trips, he said.
“Our new strategic plan calls for dispersing our visitor numbers more strategically, both geographically and by season,” he said. “We really do want to emphasize South Dakota as a year-round vacation destination, and not only the Black Hills but throughout the other regions.”
Worker shortages remain a problem not only in the tourism industry but throughout the state’s economy, Hagen said. Creative solutions could include tapping retirees or college students for many of the summer jobs.
LOCAL STORIES
During Wednesday’s meeting, advisory board President Carmen Schramm of Yankton provided an update on the statewide efforts. She also referred across the Missouri River to a northeast Nebraska initiative involving Niobrara State Park and Weigand Marina that holds great potential for a tourist boon to the entire region.
Yankton officials shared their own news about their local tourism experiences.
• Mayor Stephanie Moser discussed the impact of the Huether Family Aquatics Center, which has drawn thousands of visitors to Memorial Park with the new swimming and water fun complex. Other improvements include the $1.25 million Westside Park project.
“Yankton is like book ends,” she said. “Here, you have the lodge where you’re meeting and staying. And on the east end, you have the archery center where we hosted the world championships for only the third time on American soil and the World Cup, which had never before been held in the United States.”
In addition, Moser spoke about amenities and attractions such as the Mead Cultural Center, the Meridian District and the parks, trails and recreational offerings.
• Yankton Tourism Director Jay Gravholt provided two powerful numbers: lodging taxes were up 13% and tourism taxes were up 14%, which more than offset some decreases in other categories.
Gravholt said he is updating the Yankton visitor guide. He is also promoting the idea of Yankton offering multiple entertainment, recreation and dining options at any given time.
“Yankton tends to have a number of events fall on the same weekend or time of year,” he said. “I want to spread out more events throughout the year.”
Gravholt also spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the opportunities for catering to tourists, such as outfitters meeting the needs of boaters or bikers. In addition, Yankton’s hospitality attracts visitors and makes them feel welcome, he said.
• Kasi Haberman, the Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association executive director, said she has hit the ground running in her first weeks on the job.
“I launched what I call ‘the tour of the town’ and have held 37 meetings so far in learning more about our area communities,” she said.
Haberman introduced her graphic designer Amy Bailey and office manager Casey Tow. Bailey is working with a new website and the redesign of publications.
Other officials reported on the strong visitor surge in the state and national parks.
• Jeff Van Meeteren of Yankton, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks regional park supervisor, noted the Lewis and Clark region attracted campers from 48 states and eight foreign countries. A number of visitors made the swing as part of their attendance at the Sturgis motorcycle rally, he added.
One segment remained strong throughout the summer, Van Meeteren said. While weather dictates visitor numbers in some categories, “August (heat) didn’t deter the campers,” he said.
Visitors tend to come for three reasons: camping, the lake and the trails. In addition, customer service plays major role in meeting visitor needs.
In that respect, he was pleased with the better ability to hire staff this year compared to the pandemic. “It was tough last year, and the year before that was even tougher,” he said.
The region has also seen an explosion in accommodations because of the growth of private campgrounds and lodges, Van Meeteren added. He spoke in general about the overall upgrade to the boat slips, trails, park infrastructure and the camping reservation system.
In addition, Van Meeteren promote the opportunities for developing a trail between Yankton and Vermillion along with other recreation and amenities.
• Lewis and Clark Resort Operator Mike Grave provided an update on the marina boat slip expansion. The project should ease the waiting list, he said, noting also a strong demand for the lodges and cabins.
Also, Grave raised the possibility of more promotion and video footage of the kayaking and catamaran events at Lewis and Clark Lake, which he said are powerful in both their activity and color.
• National Park Service Ranger Dugan Smith spoke about the work of the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR). Those areas including the hiking trails, educational amphitheater and camping along with sites such as Goat Island, Green Island and Bow Creek.
In addition, Smith appeared on a CBS segment about the reappearance of the USS North Alabama steamboat with the receding Missouri River waters.
After the meeting, Hagen told the Press & Dakotan he was struck by the potential for the development of the Yankton to Vermillion trail and other recreational developments already underway.
He also spoke of the great potential for the his agency’s collaboration with the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance.
“The future is very bright for tourism in South Dakota,” he said.
