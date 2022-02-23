100 Years Ago
Friday, February 24, 1922
• Equipment of the Higgins & Grinnell company, of Omaha, Neb., successful bidders for the construction of the Nebraska grade approach to the Meridian Highway bridge, will begin arriving here by next week and work on the big fill is to start as soon as the ice has gone out of the river, probably the latter part of March. The suction dredge method will probably be used, as it seems to be the most suitable as well as the most economical on this kind of a job.
• February now drawing to a close will set a new high record of business done by the local post office, it was announced today by Postmaster M.M. Bennett, celebrating the eighth anniversary of his assumption of the postmastership. The achievement is all the more notable because it occurs at a time when general business here and all over the country is believed to be at the lowest ebb since the close of the war.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 24, 1947
• Yankton High School seniors, numbering 108, will have the opportunity tomorrow to take the annual scholarship tests sent out by the University of South Dakota. Over four thousand such exams are being given over the state, with scholarships to the University as the goal. The exams will cover literature, grammar, vocabulary, history, government, science and mathematics.
• The world was a cauldron of postwar unrest and it reflected in the marital relations in South Dakota during 1946. Marriages and births soared during the year, but it was divorces that set a new record, files of the state board of health showed today. The number of matrimonial wrecks was 1,547, compared with 1,195 in the year before which also was the previous record.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 24, 1972
• Norfolk pro golfer Jim Shade, who spent a great deal of the past summer in Yankton brushing up on his game in preparation to being accepted on the PGA list, has left for the Asian golf tour. Nearly 150 golf hopefuls embarked for the Far East tour, a fine training ground for prospective participants in the lush US tournament play.
• Two prominent Yankton College alumni will be returning to Yankton this weekend for a visit to their alma mater, and one of them — John F. Briggs, coordinator of executive reorganization for the State of Illinois — will be addressing a college convocation Monday morning at 10 o’clock in Forbes Hall Auditorium.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 24, 1997
• More than 500 people turned out Sunday for Ted Blakey’s Citizen of the Year reception at the Kelly Inn in Yankton. The program, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., started a half hour late due to the constant influx of people. Kelly Inn staff did their best to accommodate the crowd, opening up two extra banquet rooms and supplying every chair the inn had. As it was, nearly 100 people still had to stand for the 2 1/2-hour event.
• The Bon Homme Cavaliers earned their first-ever trip to the State A Volleyball Tournament in impressive fashion sweeping Miller in the region 5A best of three series 15-7, 15-3, and 15-11, 15-3 Saturday night.
