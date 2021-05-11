South Dakota recorded 126 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), while the number of active cases and current hospitalizations across the state tumbled.
Active cases dropped by 236 to 1,100, a decline of 19%. It fell to the lowest level since Aug. 15.
Meanwhile, active hospitalizations fell by 15 to 66 (-19%), which is the smallest number since Aug. 26.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,981.
Yankton County recorded four new positive tests and 11 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 25, the lowest level since Aug. 11. However, one new hospitalization was reported. The DOH website currently shows no COVID-related hospitalizations at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Other area counties posting new cases included Bon Homme (+3), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+6) and Dixon (+2) counties in Nebraska.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions:
• grade K-12 schools reported 121 cases last week, down from 167 the previous week. Since the school year began last August, there have been 15,648 total cases (11,739 students; 3,909 staff), with 15,423 recoveries;
• among colleges, universities and technical schools, 19 cases were recorded last week, down from 28 the previous week. Since Aug. 9, there have been 4,156 total cases (3,488 students; 668 staff), with 4,125 recoveries.
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from the school’s last report on Thursday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 411 new infections and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,247. The death was not reported in the Yankton area.
