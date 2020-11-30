Accidents
• A report was received at 11:28 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 12:29 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:32 p.m. Sunday of an accident on 25th St.
• A report was received at 8:22 a.m. Monday of an accident on 23rd St.
• A report was received at 11:05 a.m. Monday of an accident on 21st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11 p.m. Wednesday of a non-injury accident in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:39 a.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:48 p.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:32 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:57 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:20 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle-versus-cow accident in Yankton County.
