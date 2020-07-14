Yankton’s Dakota Dance Association announced Tuesday that this year’s biannual performance of the “The Nutcracker” has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with a heavy heart that the Dakota Dance Association has made the difficult decision to cancel the Nutcracker Ballet for this year,” the group announced in a press release. “The Nutcracker will be back in fall 2021, and we look forward to seeing you all then.”
This year’s performances were set for Nov. 28-29.
