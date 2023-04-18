The Flip Side
Buy Now

This photo shows the floodwaters of the James River flowing over the road near the Stone Church in northern Yankton County following the March 2019 bomb cyclone — the first of two times the roadway flooded out that year.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

April showers bring May flowers, but will they also bring floods?

Spring rains will determine whether the James River floods downstream near Yankton, a river district official said Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.