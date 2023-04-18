The Flip Side

April showers bring May flowers, but will they also bring floods?
Spring rains will determine whether the James River floods downstream near Yankton, a river district official said Tuesday.
Dave Bartel, manager of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD), spoke with the Press & Dakotan from his Huron office. When it comes to flooding potential, he described the river basin as consisting of two parts.
“Up here (in Huron), the river is pretty full right now. I’m watching the USGS (U.S. Geological Survey) gauge sites up north, and the water is still coming up. But it’s starting to slow down a little bit,” he said.
“We’ve been fortunate that the northern snow, from Redfield on up, has melted slower than it possibly could have. That has helped us a lot. We have moderate flooding in Huron, and it went up a couple inches today. But the river is slow moving, and it takes quite a while for it to get down toward Yankton.”
Yankton and the rest of the lower basin saw temperatures in the 90s last week, which melted much of its snow. For the southern reaches, Bartel sees a different kind of precipitation affecting its flood potential.
“We’re hoping we don’t get that one big spring rain. I hate to make that statement, because we need rain,” he said, referring to the long-term drought. “The fields are dry and could use (moisture). Hopefully it comes a little bit slower and over a period of time and not in one big show.”
And that’s where the uncertainty lies when it comes to spring flooding, Bartel said.
“The spring rains are the wild card. In my estimation, we have water coming down from North Dakota and from the Aberdeen area,” he said. “I think, without the big rain, we’ll be OK. But if the sky opens up and lets her dump rain, that’s going to be tough to handle.”
While battling the recent onslaught of fires, Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt said he’s also keeping his eye on spring flooding. He received a briefing on possible spring outlooks for the James River and other locations.
“We were told, if precipitation goes the way they are seeing it, we could see water over Stone Church road, on 431st Street (south of Menno) by the end of the month,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The river flows three or four miles an hour at most (because of its mostly flat gradient), so we don’t see a lot of movement.”
Scherschligt noted some favorable conditions during the next week’s outlook.
“The forecast calls for cold a few days over the weekend. That’s better for snowmelt,” he said. “So far, we’ve had a slow melt. A lot of the snow went into the ground.”
KEEPING WATCH
The National Weather Service (NWS) has focused on the James River when it comes to flooding across eastern South Dakota, according to Senior Hydrologist Andrew Kalin.
“The James is really the area that we’re watching,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “All of northern South Dakota has melted, but a good chunk of eastern North Dakota still has snow on the ground which hasn’t yet melted.”
Last week, Yankton and numerous other sites reported very warm temperatures, which quickly melted any remaining snow and led to flooding on the Big Sioux River and some areas on the James River, Kalin said.
“The recent pattern of cooler weather has slowed the system down a little bit and has helped with flooding issues,” he said. “Right now, both Mitchell and Forestburg are at minor flood stage. Huron is at moderate flood stage, and there is minor to moderate flood stage going further north up to Aberdeen.”
The neighboring Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers are below flood stage, Kalin said. The snowmelt into the Vermillion River has ended, while the Big Sioux River downstream of Sioux Falls remains below flood stage. Previous minor flooding around Akron and Hawarden in northwest Iowa has receded, he added.
“Any further flooding depends on heavy rains. Even then, it’s hard to tell,” Kalin said. “One positive aspect of the drier weather is that it helps prevent flooding. The one negative aspect comes for agriculture that really needs the rain because of the dry conditions over the past couple of years.”
The frozen ground has largely thawed, allowing future rain to add to the soil moisture, Kalin said.
“The ground is drier than normal,” he said. “If we look at the soil anomalies, Yankton is as much as 2-4 inches below normal, and as we go north, we still see dry conditions.”
MONITORING THE “MIGHTY MO”
Besides spring rain, the James, Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers are also affected by Missouri River releases, Bartel said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) needs to operate the entire Missouri River basin as one system, adjusting releases as needed, Bartel said. However, higher flows can impact downstream tributaries, he added.
“Stone Church road in Yankton County may be affected by the Missouri River. We saw it (in 2011),” he said. “The Corps releases water because they have no other options.”
At this point, the USACE maintains plenty of storage space in its reservoirs, according to John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management office.
“As of (Tuesday) morning, total system storage is 7.5 million acre-feet (MAF) below the base of the flood control. This, added to the 16.3 MAF of flood control storage, makes a total of 23.9 MAF available systemwide for flood control,” Remus told the Press & Dakotan.
“This added storage has provided a great deal of flexibility in the operation of Fort Randall Dam, and (it) has allowed us to cut releases from Gavins Point Dam as the flows from the James and Big Sioux rivers reached the Missouri.”
The Corps has reached a point where it can release more water downstream, Remus said.
“Now that the flows for the eastern South Dakota and eastern North Dakota streams are beginning to recede, we will increase system releases from Gavins Point to meet the navigation targets at Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City and Kansas City,” he said.
However, the Corps continues to monitor for any sudden changes, Remus said.
“The threat from systemwide flooding is well below normal, but intense rainstorms can still cause localized flooding,” he said.
The current Gavins Point release rate stands at 18,500 cubic feet per second (cfs), with a forecast release rate of 19,500.
The Fort Randall Dam release rate during the past month was 12,100 cfs and is forecast to increase to an average release of 15,300 cfs.
The Corps takes downstream tributaries — such as the James, Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers — into account for its releases, Kalin said. Those three rivers are located downstream of Gavins Point Dam, the last dam in the system, and are unregulated in their flows, he added.
The JRWDD encourages the public to check the USGS website for information on river levels, Bartel said. In addition, the JRWDD has placed gauges at more locations along the river for better real-time data at various locations, he said.
The river’s flat gradient creates unique features when it comes to water movement, Kalin said.
“As the James River goes into flood stage, it looks more like a lake than a river,” he said. “It takes a while for the water to get down there and begins to build up.”
The rest of the week calls for temperatures in the 40s and 50s with no significant precipitation, Kalin said. The trend continues in the 8- to 14-day outlook.
As for those spring showers, it’s hard to predict if they will bring more flooding, Kalin said.
“It’s just a waiting game,” he said.
