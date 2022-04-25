100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 26, 1922
• The Ford car with the Nebraska license tag, turned over at the corner of Third and Walnut, apparently as a result of too much speed, yesterday morning of the night before, remained in position today.
• Dedication of the new $30,000 Evangelical church, at the corner of Fifth and Cedar streets, will occur on June 4, it is announced by the pastor, Rev. R.D. Dexheimer.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 26, 1947
• The population of Yankton is still short of houses — especially houses to rent. And the current situation was most graphically illustrated here this week by a “For Rent” ad in the Press and Dakotan which up to this forenoon had attracted more than 50 replies from people wanting the house.
• The Commercial Club of Springfield and some of the farm organizations are backing up a move to have the 12 mile stretch of road, known as the Yankton shortcut, improved under the program of secondary roads. This piece of highway starts at the intersection on Highway 37 three miles north of town, runs 12 miles due east and meets the pavement of Highway 50 at that point.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 26, 1972
• The Yankton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously passed a motion to enter into an agreement with the federal government for a new National Guard Armory here. They estimate a new Armory here will cost some $310,000 to $350,000 of which the county’s share might amount to as much as $75,000.
• The Yankton High School girls track and field team will meet the Vermillion girls in a dual meet at the Yankton Senior High Track at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The next action for the Yankton team will be a makeup of the once-postponed dual against the Scotland Highlanders in Scotland on May 1.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 26, 1997
• Mount Marty College music department will present its annual spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 28 in the Marian Auditorium. Under the direction of Dean Rettedal, MMC assistant professor of music, the concert band will perform works by composers from Great Britain, Australia, the Netherlands and the United States.
• Yankton Area Youth Center director Tom Brinkman encourages all area youth to come down and check out the center. The movie last Sunday was “Dragonheart”. The movie this Sunday will be “Joe’s Apartment,” a comedy about single life and bugs.
