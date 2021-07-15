VERMILLION — After a successful inaugural program, the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business hosted the second presentation session of the Coyote Business Consulting Group (CBCG) this summer. In the past two years, the Beacom School of Business successfully assisted 56 businesses located in 24 counties in South Dakota. Of these businesses, 60% are located in rural communities.
The CBCG is a student-centered initiative that was launched in 2020 during the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help businesses stay competitive in South Dakota and throughout the region. The program also provides students an opportunity to receive academic credits, financial support and real-world experience.
“The second session of Coyote Business Consulting Group was incredibly successful for both the businesses and the students. We were able to accommodate a hybrid event approach that allowed in-person presentations for teams that were able to meet in-person as well as provide a virtual option to the teams that were unable to travel,” said Venky Venkatachalam, Ph.D., dean of the USD Beacom School of Business. “This hands-on experience allows students to have a better understanding of what to expect after college. This experience also offers the client a free service to make their small business more strategically competitive.”
“With the help of CBCG we now have a new website and an online store. All our marketing materials have been re-worked and now have a common theme for all our publications. We now can interact with our customers, and we have the ability to pursue our larger mission, which is providing education to the local and regional population,” said Chautauqua Craftsmen & Artisans of the Black Hills cofounder Rhonda Kocourek. “It was uplifting to work with young students that were very enthusiastic and willing to share their ideas and knowledge to appeal to a wider audience. I believe that this project also helped one of our students find the direction they wanted to pursue going forward so it was a win-win for all. This has been a great experience of sharing and working together that I would highly recommend to anyone needing help with their business.”
“CBCG impacted our approach by helping us significantly refine both the process and the budget requirements for getting our vaccine into two different markets: human flu and agriculture,” said Pirenzia CEO Brian Brandt. “The consulting work by CBCG is helping define the amount of money we need to raise and justifying that amount to investors.”
