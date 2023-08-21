LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is conducting an online survey to solicit public input on strategies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from transportation. The outreach is part of the department’s development of a Carbon Reduction Strategy (CRS), a document that will identify an approach to reducing Nebraska’s carbon dioxide emissions from the transportation sector.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed into law in July 2021, authorized the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP), a new federal program intended to fund efforts to reduce carbon emissions from surface transportation. As a requirement of the CRP, states must develop a CRS in consultation with the state’s metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) by Nov. 15, 2023.
