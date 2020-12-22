United Way of Greater Yankton’s The Clothing Closet will be closed on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Clothing Closet will be open on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, to serve families in need of clothing. A reminder that regular service hours will be 2-6 p.m. each Monday afternoon by appointment only. Call United Way at (605) 665-6766 to schedule a shopping time. Vouchers from outside agencies are no longer needed for families to participate; however, an initial application process will be conducted asking family demographics and overall need. Family information will also be used to track quarterly use of the program.
The Clothing Closet’s upcoming Community Collection Drive is scheduled for Jan. 20-21, 2021. For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate or how to volunteer, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or (605) 665-6766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.