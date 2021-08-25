100 Years Ago
Friday, August 26, 1921
• The east front window in the Wallbaum Drug Store, cracked last week, fell in with a crash last night, cracking another window nearby but not doing other serious damage.
• The road leading to the pontoon bridge, over the bar from the Nebraska shore, is being constantly worked into better shape. It has been poor so far, rough, bumpy and deep in sand. But cinders and straw are being scattered along on its surface and if drivers will be a little patient the ferry company and the city committees in charge promise a considerable improvement in a little time.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 26, 1946
• Gov. M.Q. Sharpe selected “Pickstown” as the name of the Fort Randall dam townsite today “in recognition of the continued intelligent and industrious work of Brig. Gen. Lewis A. Pick,” builder of the famed Ledo road in the China-Burma theater of the Orient. Governor Sharpe said “General Pick ought to be connected with the history of South Dakota in some way because of the quantity and quality of the work he has done in connection with one of the outstanding physical features of the state – the Missouri river.”
• Announcement of rerouting of traffic through the downtown district during the Midwest Farmer Days celebration and an appeal to local residents to leave cars at home to provide more parking space for visitors were made today in a joint statement by the Chamber of Commerce and the city police department.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 26, 1971
• In a game that is destined to go down in South Dakota Amateur baseball history as a classic in well-pitched ball games, the Tabor Bluebirds, behind strong, courageous veteran John Peckham, upset the Rapid City Macy’s nine 3-0 in ten innings in the State Baseball Tournament last night.
• Eldon E. Senner has moved to Washington, D.C., to begin work with The World Bank. He has been assigned to the Special Projects Department. The department identifies, analyzes, and supervises especially complex international projects in which The World Bank’s finances are involved. He is the son of former Mayor and Mrs. Eldon P. Senner, Freeman.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 26, 1996
• Mike Grimme and James Dean provided entertainment for Mount Marty College students as they moved into the dorms Sunday. Grimme and Dean, both MMC graduates, welcomed newcomers and returnees alike with a bit of reggae music.
• The Vermillion Red Sox fell one win short of a state amateur baseball championship, falling to Dell Rapids 8-4 in Sunday’s Class B final at Sioux Falls Stadium.
