BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University (SDSU) Southeast Research Farm, in collaboration with SDSU Extension, will be hosting an Extension Symposium Jan. 4-5, 2022, and exhibitor booth Jan. 4-6, 2022, at the Dakota Farm Show at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The SDSU Southeast Research Farm will be in Booth 247.
———
The Tuesday, Jan. 4, symposium schedule includes:
• 10 a.m. CST — Corn NPK Update by Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
• 10:30 a.m. — Corn Disease Review by Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist
• 11 a.m. — Break
• 11:10 a.m. — Corn Rootworm by Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Entomologist; and Philip Rozeboom, IPM Coordinator
• 11:30 a.m. — Corn Row Spacing by Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor
• 1:30 p.m. — Beef Feedlot Research Update by Zach Smith, Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Science
• 1:50 p.m. — Break
• 2:00 p.m. — Using Rye Grain in the Feedlot by Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Feedlot Management Specialist
• 2:30 p.m. — Rye for Forage or Grain by Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
———
The Wednesday, Jan. 5, symposium schedule includes:
• 9:30 a.m. CST — Dicamba Movement by Rich Zollinger, North Dakota State University Professor Emeritus
• 10:30 a.m. — Break
• 10:45 a.m. — Weather Trends by Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
• 11:10 a.m. — Soybean Gall Midge Update by Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Entomologist, and Philip Rozeboom, IPM Coordinator
• 11:35 a.m. — Soybean Double Cropping with Rye by David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist and Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor
• Noon — Break
• 1:30 p.m. — High Tunnels for Commercial Vegetable Production in South Dakota by Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist
• 2:15 p.m. — Break
• 2:30 p.m. — Water-Bath Canning and Pickling by Tim Schreiner, Master Food Preserver
For more information about the Dakota Farm Show, visit https://dakotafarmshow.com/. For more information about the Extension Symposium, contact Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Supervisor, at 605-563-2989 or peter.sexton@sdstate.edu; or Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or sara.bauder@sdstate.edu.
