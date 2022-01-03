Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 44F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.