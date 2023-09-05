VERMILLION — The “Boogie & Bid to Benefit Deb McNary & Family” will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Vermillion Armory, 603 Princeton Street, Vermillion.
On Oct.18, 2022, McNary was on her way home from parent-teacher conferences when she was T-boned by a semi, with impact to the driver’s side. McNary has remained hospitalized and has faced numerous setbacks and complications as a result of the accident. Funds from the benefit will help support Deb and her family with medical and everyday expenses.
There will be a Silent Auction from 2-8 p.m. Bid on many beautiful and exciting items, all generously donated by area businesses and individuals.
Bring the children for fun Family-Kids Activities from 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of live music from 2-5 p.m. with talented artists and musicians. Classic country/variety band Rusty Buckets performs at 2 p.m., followed by singer/songwriter Deach Koch at 3 p.m., well-known Vermillion group Just Friends at 3:45 p.m. and Elaine Peacock and Isabel Trobaugh at 4:30 p.m.
Dinner is from 5-6:30 p.m., catered by Toby’s of Meckling. The menu includes broasted chicken, hamburgers and hot dogs, broasted potatoes, coleslaw and beverage.
At 7-9 p.m., listen and dance to Mogen’s Heroes from Sioux Falls. The band was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018, and John Mogen was honored with the Lifetime Achievement distinction in 2022.
For more information visit Facebook (Boogie & Bid to Benefit Deb) or call 712-204-4151.
Donations can also be sent to Deb McNary at First Bank & Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.