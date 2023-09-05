VERMILLION — The “Boogie & Bid to Benefit Deb McNary & Family” will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Vermillion Armory, 603 Princeton Street, Vermillion.

On Oct.18, 2022, McNary was on her way home from parent-teacher conferences when she was T-boned by a semi, with impact to the driver’s side. McNary has remained hospitalized and has faced numerous setbacks and complications as a result of the accident. Funds from the benefit will help support Deb and her family with medical and everyday expenses.

