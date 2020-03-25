Tabor’s Czech Days Still On — For Now

TABOR — For now, the 72nd annual Tabor Czech Days will go on as scheduled in June, subject to change with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers are keeping a watchful eye on state, national and global developments, according to Czech Days Co-Chairman Mark Povondra.
“The Tabor Czech Days Chairmen and Committee members met recently to discuss plans for the 72nd Tabor Czech Days Celebration and can report that the celebration is still on,” he said in a news release. “They will continue to closely monitor all local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.”
Povondra anticipates the committee will take final action next month.
“Another meeting is scheduled for April 20 to evaluate the current climate, and a more definite decision will be made at that time,” he said.
The event brings thousands of visitors from across the state and nation during the third weekend in June. The influx swells the population of the Bon Homme County community of around 400 residents and is considered one of South Dakota’s major ethnic festivals.
With COVID-19 developments changing minute by minute, the Czech Days Committee members are responding to events as they unfold, Povondra said.
“Given the rapidly change in nature of this situation, no decisions have been made regarding the 72nd celebration,” he said. “At this time, the celebration is still scheduled for June 18, 19 and 20, and we are committed to keeping you informed as time passes.”
Organizers are taking into account the public’s safety while at the same time considering the importance of the festival for both residents and visitors, Povondra said.
“Committee members say the safety of visitors and community members is of utmost importance and take this situation seriously,” he said. “The Czech Days chairmen and committee members care deeply about the celebration, its rich history and the joy it brings to thousands each year.”
Czech Days features a wide range of ethnic, heritage and other events, including the Polka Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. An amateur baseball game and a fireworks display are held in conjunction with the rest of the celebration.
Updates will be posted on the Tabor Czech Days Facebook page and on the website, www.taborczechdays.com
Regardless of the impact of COVID-19 on the celebration of Tabor Czech Days, the “Countdown to Czech Days Calendar” drawings will proceed as normal with drawings beginning April 1 and concluding on June 20.
To purchase a Countdown to Czech Days Calendar, mail $20 to Tabor Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 21, Tabor, SD 57063.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.