PIERRE —The Barriers for Emerging Adults Task Force created by HB 1063 during the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session will meet virtually via Zoom on Friday, July 14, from noon-2 p.m. CDT.
The task force was created to examine barriers to service for “emerging adults” involved in the justice system in South Dakota. “Emerging adults” refers to individuals who are 18 to 25 years old.
