PIERRE — Travel South Dakota’s “So Much South Dakota, So Little Time” was honored as the nation’s best tourism integrated marketing campaign by the U.S. Travel Association and industry peers at the annual ESTO (Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations) conference in Savannah, Georgia.

“Travel South Dakota continues to push the envelope by creating unique ways to tell South Dakota’s incredible story,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Their efforts are attracting visitors from across the world to our beautiful state. This prestigious award is a testimony to the great work our tourism team is doing to share South Dakota’s Freedom, fresh air, and so much more.”

