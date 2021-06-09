Ted and Alice Miller will provide the musical accompaniment for the morning as shoppers come to select their produce, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items at Market at the Meridian at Second St. & Douglas Ave. in Yankton between 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 12.
Celli’s Giving Lemonade Stand will again be at the Market raising funds for a great cause by offering a cool drink, something that everyone wants on a hot day. She is collecting donations for the Heartland Humane Society. Their wish list includes: paper towels, bleach, copy paper, new/used collars and leashes, bully sticks, stuffed toys for dogs, peanut butter, training treats for dogs, cat cubes and cat carriers.
