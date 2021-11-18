Yankton Morning Optimist Club invites the public to experience “Santa’s Workshop,” to be held in Yankton’s Dakota Territorial Capitol Replica Building. This free, family-friendly holiday destination will be open to the public during the following dates and times:
• Saturday, Dec. 4 — 3-7 p.m.;
• Sunday, Dec. 5 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.;
• Saturday, Dec. 11 — 3-7 p.m.;
• Sunday, Dec. 12 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Highlights of Santa’s Workshop will include meeting Santa Claus, kid-friendly crafts, holiday music, cookies and hot cocoa, and an outdoor scavenger hunt. Photos with Santa are encouraged and guests should bring their own camera as there will be no professional photographer on site. Craft projects will be available to ‘take-and-make’ or can be done on site.
Santa’s mailbox will be posted on the outside of the building and letters to Santa can be dropped off any time of day between Dec. 1-24, 2021.
In 2020, the Yankton Morning Optimist Club was honored as a source of pride to their community by Farmers Pride and Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS. As part of the honor, the event organizers received a $5,000 grant to create a new holiday festival setting, resulting in Santa’s Workshop.
“It means so much to our club members to create a welcoming space for families to make holiday memories together,” says co-chair Maggie Kaltsulas. “We want every child in Yankton to feel the warmth and magic of the season and hope they experience this when they visit Santa’s Workshop.”
The Dakota Territorial Capitol Replica is located within Riverside Park at the intersection of S. Douglas Avenue and Levee Street. The lower level is handicap accessible with a restroom on site. More information about this event can be found at https://bit.ly/3EDd31V or www.Facebook.com/YanktonMorningOptimistClub.
