Marquardt Offering His ‘Expertise’ To County

NAME: John R Marquardt
FAMILY: Wife: Gale; Children: Lindsay, Jessica, and Kyle
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Emery High School; Transportation Management
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: USA Softball Umpire in Chief; St. John’s Lutheran Church President
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: www.electjohnmarquardt.com
• Why are you running?
I am running for Yankton County Commissioner because I believe that Yankton County needs to have a leader that has expertise in a variety of avenues. It takes expertise to move forward and maintain the lifestyle that the citizens have come to expect. There is a quality of life, along with the expectation that Yankton County is the best place in the state of South Dakota to live and raise a family, that I am prepared to protect and build for future generations. I will use my experience in agriculture, manufacturing, maintenance, safety, logistics management, Department of Transportation, customer service and especially common sense to assure the people of Yankton County that I will hold true to their expectations.
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
I believe that Yankton County must think outside the box and develop new revenue streams to maintain and build for the future. Raising taxes whenever a new emergency expenditure arises is not the answer. I believe that medical cannabis could be a viable revenue stream for Yankton County if all the guidelines that have already been established are followed. I believe that if recreational marijuana becomes legal in the State of South Dakota, we will have to develop regulations to make sure that it is beneficial to our county. One beneficial aspect of recreational marijuana could possibly be a revenue source, but we need to make sure that it does not become destructive to our community.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
Our rural communities and family farms and their agricultural operations are an important resource that needs to be protected and supported. I am a very strong supporter of the family farm. I grew up in a rural area surrounded by family farms. My parents owned the general store in Clayton, SD. We depended on the area farmers as much as they depended on us. Cities and towns in Yankton County depend on the area farmers just as we did years ago. When I go back to where I was raised, family farms are few and far between now. I am determined to develop ways to restore the quality of life that will make the agriculture community and family farms flourish.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
Good roads and bridges are an integral part of Yankton County. They must allow the navigation throughout the county with all types of vehicles and farm equipment in a safe and productive manner. It is crucial that a manageable and cost-effective plan is implemented to be proactive and not reactive in the future. New revenue is a requirement to bring all the infrastructure into desirable repair. As commissioner I have the knowledge and experience to develop new revenue streams and ideas to accomplish this.
• Additional thoughts?
I want the people of Yankton County to know that I will always listen and value others’ opinions. I am running for Commissioner to benefit Yankton County and NOT with a personal agenda. I believe in governmental transparency and will work tirelessly to create economic opportunity for all our citizens.
This election is important to the residents of Yankton County. We need a commissioner who listens to the people, considers all reasonable alternatives, and options, and then makes those decisions that are in the best interest of all our citizens both today and for future generations. I respectfully ask for your support and vote on Nov. 8!
