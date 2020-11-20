The Lewis and Clark — Larry Ness Friends of NRA Chapter will host their second annual banquet at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
Social hour will be at 5:30 p.m., dinner catered by Heck’s Barbeque at 7 p.m. with auction and raffles to follow. There will be a free raffle for all veterans and first responders for a Kimber Custom II Team 2A .45 ACP Caliber.
Tickets can be purchased at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center and Dakota Archery or online at friendsofnra.org. Tickets purchased prior to Nov. 30 will be entered into a drawing for two 45qt camo Big Frig coolers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, including reserved table packages. Contact info@neyac.org for more information.
