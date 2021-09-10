Yankton County Republicans will hold their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 18, at JoDean’s restaurant in Yankton.
Keynote speaker will be Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden. Also in attendance will be Rep. Dusty Johnson, incumbent constitutional officers and candidates.
There will be auctions for a pheasant hunting trip, 12 months of kolaches and much more.
The emcee will be Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson.
Tickets are available from all officers of the party. The social hour is at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.