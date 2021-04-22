100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 23, 1921
• The Broadway bridge across the Marne Creek will not be ready for use before 30 days from now, the contractors anticipate. They have been held up waiting for material.
• Home building throughout South Dakota shows an encouraging increase since March 1, and gives promise, in many communities, to at least equal, before the end of the year, the record building program of 1920. Especially is this true in the cities in the eastern part of the state.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 23, 1946
• A large crowd danced to the music of Leo Peiper and his orchestra last evening in the city hall auditorium at the annual post-Easter benefit dance sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sacred Heart hospital. Committee members announced today that the proceeds amounted to about $900, which will be turned over to the Sacred Heart hospital here.
• The eight-team Southeastern South Dakota baseball league will play a split season consisting of seven games to each half it was revealed by the release of the 1946 schedule. Clubs forming the league are Volin, Wakonda, Viborg, Freeman, Irene, Yankton, Midway and Mayfield.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 23, 1971
• Marne Creek Clean-up tomorrow is seen by some to be a test of this community’s interest in the whole environmental crisis. Pam Frick, the spark plug for this endeavor, says she is surprised at the numbers of people who have called her or otherwise indicated their willingness to lend a hand with the trash pickup project.
• Two of Southern State College’s outstanding athletes will participate in the Drake Relays Invitational Track Meet at Des Moines, Iowa, April 23-24. Representing Southern in the prestigious meet will be Carl Hesse of Sioux City, Iowa, and Jay Rood of Sioux Falls.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 23, 1996
• Yankton dominated Sioux Falls Lincoln in a track dual at Yankton High School yesterday. In the girls division, Yankton won all but five events to claim a 94-59 win, while the Bucks swept top three places in the long jump, shotput, 100 and pole vault and took the top spot on nine other events for a 105-51 win.
• Cattle producers would like the state to sue Oprah Winfrey for her show last week on beef safety. A 1994 state law making it illegal to bad-mouth agricultural products, however, does not allow the state government to sue the talk-show host, Attorney General Mark Barnett said yesterday.
