• A report was received at 4:29 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on E. 16th St.
• A report was received at 7:43 p.m. Thursday of an assault on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:06 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on E. 8th St.
• A report was received at 10:09 a.m. Friday of an assault on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 10:50 a.m. Friday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:59 a.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at noon Friday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
