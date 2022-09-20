VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts is hosting its second annual Celebration of Excellence event Sept. 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. in Colton Hall in honor of the second cohort of College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame recipients. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the John A. Day Gallery.

Following the reception, guests are invited to attend USD Theatre’s production of “Eurydice” in the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.