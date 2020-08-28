LINCOLN, Neb. — Many Communities in Nebraska and around the world are coming together on Monday, Aug. 31, for International Overdose Awareness Day to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to substance use disorder (SUD). There are friends and family behind every individual with SUD and every person who overdosed.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the Nebraska State Capitol will be lit up in purple in honor and remembrance of those who have died as a result of a drug overdose. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health invites individuals, organizations, families, treatment facilities, and everyone who would like to team up with the Division’s effort to remember loved ones, their friends and families, and end overdose. The day kicks off September’s Recovery Month observance.
In conjunction with the overdose observance day, the Division of Behavioral Health’s Office of Consumer Affairs holds its Lights of Hope event each year. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event is being held online rather than in person, but it’s still possible to personalize a virtual candle to remember a loved one. If you or someone you know are interested in lighting a virtual candle, use the following link to personalize and submit your entry: http://dhhs.ne.gov/RecoveryMonth
