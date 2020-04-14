RAPID CITY — Grant applications for the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) program will be accepted through April 30, 2020.
The VFA program allows the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Wildland Fire Division (SDWF) to provide volunteer fire departments (VFDs) funding through the United States Forest Service. This funding is used to organize, train, and equip fire departments in rural areas to prevent and suppress fires.
Rural fire departments or organizations who buy fire suppression, education, and prevention equipment can be reimbursed for the cost through these grant funds.
Preference for funding will be placed this year on communication equipment to help facilitate the transition to P25 compliance which is the federally required radio hardware update.
The maximum grant this year is 50 percent of the project costs or $5,000, whichever is less. This grant can be used for either structural or wildland fire projects. Eligibility requirements, administrative considerations, parameters for uses of VFA funding and the application can be found here.
Once you open the form, download it to your computer. Go to the file and open it in Adobe Acrobat Reader to fill it out. All applications must be received by mail and postmarked no later than April 30, 2020. Grants will be awarded near the middle of May.
For more information contact Casey Glines at 605-393-8011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.