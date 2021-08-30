The Yankton Community Library will revive “Who Lived in that House” with a monthly series of walking tours. Join the staff to learn more about the unique character and history of three historic Yankton neighborhoods.
Our second walking tour will be in the neighborhood of the Lincoln Elementary School on Sept. 7, 2021. The tour will depart from the Lincoln Elementary School parking lot at 6:30 p.m. The walk will be approximately eight blocks total with frequent stops.
This is a free walking tour, but registration is required. Call or stop by the library to reserve your spot.
Watch for the date of the final walking tour in October.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
