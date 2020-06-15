BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Humanities Council recently approved 10 grants to support humanities-based research and discussion programs in South Dakota.
The board of directors of the statewide non-profit, whose sole mission is to deliver humanities programs to South Dakotans, distributed $36,000 at its latest board meeting, funding programs taking place after May 1, 2020.
Successful applicants submit projects led by humanities professionals and feature humanities as a central focus of their program, event, or research project. Grant requests for more than $1,000 are considered twice a year. The next deadline for applications for more than $1,000 is Oct. 15. SDHC considers requests under $1,000 on a rolling basis.
The following area organization received an award:
• USD English Department in Vermillion received $5,000 for its 2020 John R. Milton Conference, “Prospecting: Uncovering New Veins and Voices in Identity, Genre, and Place,” Oct. 8-10, 2020, at the USD campus. The Milton Conference is a biennial conference that celebrates diverse literature that engages civil conversations in a humanistic tradition. The conference brings regional and national authors, scholars, students and the public together for panels, readings and discussions.
In addition to its regular grant program, SDHC is also offering the CARES Act Grant to provide unrestricted operating support, humanities program support, or both to cultural organizations that have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota.
