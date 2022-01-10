Two Men Plead Not Guilty In Cedar Co. Shooting

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Two men have pleaded not guilty after a July 17 incident where one of the men allegedly shot a firearm toward a vehicle with five occupants in rural Cedar County, Nebraska.
Charges have been filed against David Schroeder, 74, of rural Crofton, Nebraska, and Ron Galvan III, 45, of Yankton, listed in court records as Schroeder’s stepson.
Authorities allege Galvan fired shots at a gray sports utility vehicle (SUV) after blocking it on Schroeder’s property and preventing it from leaving the premises. The SUV occupants fled the vehicle and ran through a cornfield, according to court documents.
The five occupants are listed as Joseph Huber, 20; Andrew Styles, 30; Matthew Grage, 18; and two minors, A.F., 13, and B.F., 11.
Galvan contends he fired a warning shot into the ground to scare away the people in the SUV, while authorities say they found two bullets in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Galvan entered his pleas Monday in Cedar County District Court in Hartington, Nebraska. He pleaded not guilty to five felony counts and will next appear for a pre-trial conference Feb. 28.
Galvan faces one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, a Class 1D felony; one count of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; one count of second-degree false imprisonment a Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of child abuse, a Class 3A felony.
Schroeder appeared Dec. 13 in district court to enter his pleas and is scheduled for a Jan. 24 pre-trial conference.
He pleaded not guilty to one count of aiding and abetting terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony, and one count of second-degree aiding and abetting false imprisonment, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Cedar County Deputy Sheriff Garrett Zimmer responded to the July 17 call and provided his account in court records.
At about 4:30 p.m., Cedar County Dispatch received a call from Schroeder reporting a gray SUV with Oklahoma license plates was at his residence again. The previous day, Zimmer had taken a report from Schroder that a vehicle of similar description had crossed his property multiple times.
As Zimmer arrived on the scene, Schroeder said four males and a child were running across the cornfield. Schroeder said he contacted Galvan for assistance. When Galvan arrived, he blocked the lane so the SUV wouldn’t get out, Schroeder said.
Schroeder said he exited his house and the SUV drove at him, but he got out of the way. Galvan said he fired a warning shot toward the ground to scare off the SUV occupants. The SUV went up the hill, got stuck, and then the occupants got out and ran north across the cornfield toward Highway 121, Schroeder said.
Both Schroeder and Galvan told authorities they didn’t know if the persons in the SUV had weapons.
In court documents, Zimmer described the search for the five SUV occupants with the assistance of other authorities. A conservation officer found a little girl coming out of the cornfield, and she identified the others in the vehicle with her.
Grage later told authorities they went to Schroeder’s residence to exchange $300 and two or three catalytic converters for a blue Chrysler. When they got to the residence, they found someone in a pickup blocking the road and shooting at them. Grage said they drove up the hill and got stuck, then got out and ran.
Zimmer next interviewed Huber, with the deputy noting Huber gave the same story as Grage.
Based on the interviews and evidence, Zimmer determined Galvan committed the five offenses and that Schroeder aided and abetted by contacting his stepson.
Galvan faces a maximum 50 years imprisonment on the firearms charge; three years imprisonment, 18 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine on each count of terrorist threats and child abuse; and one year in jail and a $1,000 fine on the false imprisonment charge.
Schroeder faces a maximum three years imprisonment, 18 months post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine on the charge of aiding and abetting a terroristic threat. He faces a maximum one year in jail and a $1,000 fine on the charge of aiding and abetting a second-degree imprisonment.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney is prosecuting the case. Norfolk, Nebraska, lawyer Luke Henderson serves as Galvan’s defense attorney. Norfolk, Nebraska, attorney Mark Albin serves as Schroeder’s defense counsel.
Galvan remains free on $75,000 bond at 10%, while Schroeder remains free on $10,000 bond at 10%.
