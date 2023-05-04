Judge Refuses To Drop Laurel Murder Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Cedar County District Judge has denied a Laurel, Nebraska, woman’s request to drop charges against her in the deaths of four Laurel residents.

District Judge Bryan Meismer filed the order Tuesday with the Cedar County Clerk of Courts office. Carrie Jones had sought a plea abatement, asking to set aside the charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony.

