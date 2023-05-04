Judge Refuses To Drop Laurel Murder Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Cedar County District Judge has denied a Laurel, Nebraska, woman’s request to drop charges against her in the deaths of four Laurel residents.
District Judge Bryan Meismer filed the order Tuesday with the Cedar County Clerk of Courts office. Carrie Jones had sought a plea abatement, asking to set aside the charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony.
She faces the charges in connection with the Aug. 4, 2021, quadruple homicide in Laurel. Her husband, Jason Jones, is charged with killing the four persons in their two respective residences and then setting the homes on fire.
Carrie Jones received a preliminary hearing in county court, and Judge Douglas Luebe found probable cause to bind her case over to district court. In her motion for a plea abatement, her attorney argued the state had not provided sufficient evidence to prove she committed a crime or that a crime was committed.
Both Jason Jones and Carrie Jones are scheduled for a May 22 arraignment in Hartington, Nebraska.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakota online, in social media and in print for updates.
