• Charles Alderson III, 26, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions of probation.
• David White, 50, Viborg, was booked on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Owen Simonson, 20, Humboldt, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and booked on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dennis White, 48, Viborg, was booked on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lakotah Torrez, 23, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Kyle Wright, 30, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving with a revoked license.
