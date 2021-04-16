CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 3-9, 2021
Jeffrey Steven Meyer, 717 Walnut St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Alexandria Hughes, Lavista, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dylan Michael Schrempp, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; $496.50; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information.
Charlene Thelda Jeske, Utica; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amber Maaske, Jefferson; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jesse Young, 300 E. 6th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/intentional cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Terry Calvin Rehurek, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dylan Michael Schrempp, Homeless, Yankton; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; $496.50; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information.
Christine Marie Haigh, 44505 Lane Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Paul A. Koch, Hartington, Neb.; Driving while license is canceled; $182.50.
Tanner Joseph Sedlacek, 30975 435th Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeffrey D. Sudbeck, 108 Greenbriar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amy Lynn Brock-Chang, 212 Pearl St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $98.50.
Thomas Storm Lyons, Volin; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50.
Ronald Gene Elsberry, Ewing, Neb.; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; $15,770; Reduced load March and April; $15,820.
Colton Jae Larson, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Christian Leigh Goss-Griffin, 1003 Pearl Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd Deville, Sioux Falls; Municipal speeding; $121.50.
Destiny Dawn Taylor, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Richard Anderson, 1503 Pearl St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lynnae Koster, Des Moines, Iowa; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Steven Ross Dvoracek, 29016 Broadway Ave. #108, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Steven Ross Dvoracek, 2916 Broadway Ave. #108, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Riley Curtice Smith, 1606 Sunrise Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Thomas Storm Lyons, Volin; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 18; $97.50.
Christopher Jacobson, 1206 Peyton Lane, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Carlos Reyesgavarrete, Wakefield, Neb.; No registration receipt in vehicle; $25.
Richard Anderson, 1503 Pearl St., Yankton; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derek John Arndt, Sioux Falls; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.