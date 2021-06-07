GAYVILLE — Live music on the Gayville Hall stage is back as it will host the live music concert, “The Hay Country Jamboree,” on Saturday, June 12, at 8 p.m.
The June 12 show will feature musician Larry Rohrer on bass and vocals, fiddler extraordinaire Owen DeJong, old-time singer and guitarist Nick Schwebach, banjo player and funnyman Dan Kilbride, and, for the first time on the Gayville Hall stage, mandolin and dobro player Jared Finck.
Finck, who will play instruments he crafted himself, plays a variety of instrumental bluegrass and old time music, including tunes he wrote himself. He will join Rohrer, DeJong, Schwebach, and Kilbride for a lively two hours of music on the Gayville Hall stage.
Due to social distancing and COVID considerations, reservations for the show are strongly recommended. Call 605-267-2859.
