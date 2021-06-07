Confronting The Darkness

This year’s Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Inc. (YAMWI) annual conference will include a guest speaker who confronted his own experiences of child sexual abuse by putting the issue on film.
The conference is set for Wednesday and Thursday and will be held via Zoom. This year’s theme is “Heroes in Mental Health and Wellness.”
Speakers include Laura Leahy, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, who will discuss “Treating Co-Morbidities & Opioid/Substance Use Disorders;” Teepa Snow, a dementia care specialist, who will focus on “Enhancing Mobility and Reducing Fall Risks;” Matthew R. Fairholm, a professor of Public Administration and Leadership Studies at the University of South Dakota, who will present on “Recognizing Individual and Organizational Ethical Concerns;” and filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger, who will talk about “Rediscovering The Beauty Within.” As part of his presentation, participants will view a screening of his award-winning film “Rewind,” a documentary about his personal experience with sex abuse.
“Basically, ‘Rewind’ is my autobiographical documentary about my journey to confront the multi-generational abuse in my family, and learning to confront what hurts and really look at what hurts and allow space to feel it,” he said. “(It’s about) understanding it so that you can truly move forward with your life, and at the same time, stop cycles of abuse.”
The film’s message urges viewers not to sweep issues, particularly those involving sexual abuse, under the rug, Neulinger said.
“We have to confront the darkness that does exist in our personal lives and the world around us,” he said. “If we do that, it’s not this (thing) that we’re controlled by, but rather, we reclaim ownership in our own lives.”
His presentation at the conference will be personal, educational and also meant to be inspirational, Neulinger said.
“I talk about my triumphant journey and childhood,” he said. “I talk about my journey to make my film, ‘Rewind,’ and what I learned looking at 200 hours of (home) video and re-watching my childhood.”
Neulinger also addresses how the choice to confront his demons head-on created the opportunity for the life he has now.
“I not only gave myself an opportunity to heal, but I’m truly living what I consider to be my best life,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have received so much support in my childhood. I have had incredible people in my life in adulthood in choosing to confront my demons head on.”
Neulinger said he hopes the film will stand as a resource to help move the needle forward in the fight against child abuse and in the work to promote mental health and wellness.
“There are a lot of things that you can look at in therapy while you’re a kid that help you and are stepping stones into your adult life,” he said. “But, there are pieces that you still have to figure out in your adult life as a result of those Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).”
After his presentation and the film screening, Neulinger will be available live on Zoom to answer questions. He said the first thing many people usually want to know is, given his experiences, what it was like going through all that video.
“I would say that it was a cathartic experience, but it also gave me an idea of what still existed for me to really dive into and look at, but for every question that was answered, I’d have 10 new questions.” he said. “That is what led me to travel home with an Emmy Award-winning film crew to interview my mom, my dad, the prosecutor, the detective and my psychiatrist, to revisit this past with a new, objective and focused context and to have these conversations.”
It is not uncommon for survivors of sexual abuse to receive negative reactions for bringing their experiences to light, Neulinger said.
“I think that for a lot of people, coming to grips with the idea that one in 10 children in this country are sexually abused and that 90% of abusers are known and trusted by the family of the victim is very (hard),” he said. “To acknowledge those truths would be, for many, too destabilizing when it’s something so dark and insidious as child abuse.”
The desire to share those negative experiences does not stem from a selfish need, Neulinger said.
“What I’m trying to do and what I think a lot of survivors are trying to do is create awareness,” he said. “Hopefully, this can make it an easier experience for future generations, who are trying to disclose, and who deserve to be believed and supported.”
For more information, visit www.yamwi.org or go to the Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Inc. Facebook page.
