Clay County’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases continued Friday, as six new positive tests were reported in the state’s daily update.
Also, Nebraska hit a grim milestone late Thursday, with 17 new deaths that pushed the state’s death toll above the 200-victim level.
Clay County (Vermillion) has now seen 41 new cases since May 31. Also, one new hospitalization was reported in the county Friday, as well as 33 new tests.
Neighboring Turner County (Elk Point) reported four new cases, bringing its total of known cases to 109.
Yankton County’s case total remained at 58, with 48 recoveries.
Overall, South Dakota reported one new death Friday, which occurred in Minnehaha County. The state death toll rose to 74.
The state reported new 77 positive tests, bringing the case total to 5,742. The state has processed a total of 63,005 tests — including 1,261 reported Friday — for a test infection rate of 9.1%.
Eleven new hospitalizations were reported Friday, giving the state 525 people who have been hospitalized during the pandemic. The number currently hospitalized remained at 87.
The number of active cases in the state dropped by 15 to 913.
There were 91 new recoveries reported. South Dakota now has 4,755 recovered cases for a recovery rate of 82.8%
In a media briefing Friday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon provided an update on the mass testing being done in the state’s long-term care facilities. She said 17,182 tests have been processed (7,502 residents and 9,680 staff), with 38 residents and 31 staff members testing positive.
In terms of hospital capacity, the state website listed 47% of South Dakota’s total bed space as available, while 35% of the intensive care (ICU) beds were available. Also, 76% of the state’s ventilator capacity was listed as available.
• Meanwhile, the Nebraska death toll on Thursday was its highest one-day total so far. It pushed the state’s total number of deaths from 195 to 212.
The state reported 290 new cases Friday and approximately 3,100 total tests processed. The state now has 16,315 known cases and has processed 130,933 tests for a test infection rate of 12.4%.
The state now has 9,229 recovered cases for a recovery rate of 56.5%.
As for hospital capacity, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website reported late Thursday that 42% of hospital beds were available, 45% of ICU beds were available and 75% of the state’s ventilators were available.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), one new death was reported, the county’s 39th. Thirteen new positive tests were reported with 205 tests processed. Overall, Woodbury County has 2,977 known cases and 12,561 tests processed for a test infection rate of 23.7%. The county has 2,360 recovered cases for a recovery rate of 79.2%.
———
Below are the area South Dakota county statistics listed by positive cases/recoveries and negative case, with hospitalizations to date in parentheses.
• Bon Homme County (Tyndall) — 8 positive cases / 7 recoveries / 483 negative cases (1 ever hospitalized)
• Charles Mix (Lake Andes) — 21 / 16 / 388 (7)
• Clay (Vermillion) — 56 / 18 / 734 (3)
• Douglas (Armour) — 4 / 3 / 246
• Hutchinson (Olivet) — 8 / 6 / 548 (1)
• Turner (Parker) — 25 / 23 / 498 (3)
• Union (Elk Point) — 109 / 84 / 975 (6)
• Yankton — 58 / 48 / 1798 (4)
In Nebraska, Cedar County (Hartingtion) has reported eight positive tests and 147 total tests processed, and Knox County (Center) has reported 11 known cases on 241 tests.
