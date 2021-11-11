HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton has announced that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the District Office at 251 4th Street SW in Huron SD at 9 a.m.
Those interested in participating by Zoom should contact the office for access information.
Items on the agenda are:
• Public comment on items not on the agenda
• Funding request from the City of Yankton for updating the West Yankton Sanitary Sewer Feasibility Study
• Funding request from Belle Prairie Township for engineering and bank stabilization to replace a water structure
• Funding request from Mission Hill North Township for bank stabilization
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
• Any other business that may come before the Board
