Attempted Murder Charges Dropped Against Watertown Man

Attempted murder charges have been dismissed against a Watertown man arrested in Yankton last month.
Collin Franzky, 39, Watertown, was arrested July 22 following an incident in Yankton and charged with attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; Resisting Arrest; lane driving; and second-degree vandalism.
Franzky was held on a $750,000 bond following the incident.
However, according to court documents, the felony counts against Franzky have been dropped by prosecuting attorney Tyler Larsen. This includes the charges of attempted murder in the first degree, commission of a felony while armed and concealment of a weapon with intent to commit a felony.
The Press & Dakotan has made multiple attempts to ascertain why the felony charges against Franzky were dropped and clarify details of the case. The Press & Dakotan was told by First District Court staff to contact the Attorney General’s office, but AG spokesperson Tony Mangan said the AG’s office has not been involved in the prosecution of the case and referred the P&D to the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Multiple inquiries have been made with the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s office, but no answers have been received.
According to court documents, with the worst of the charges being dismissed, Franzky’s bond was reset to $1,000 on the conditions he obeys all laws, has no contact with the family of a subject of the case, doesn’t possess firearms/dangerous weapons or drugs and alcohol.
In a hearing this week, Franzky pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000), resisting arrest and obstructing police, a jailer or firefighter. Bond was also reduced to $500.
A status hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31.
According to the initially filed affidavit, Franzky was implicated in an alleged plot to kill a local man in Yankton. When police found Franzky, he attempted to resist arrest. Upon being brought to the Yankton County Safety Center, Franzky allegedly damaged camera equipment and a door in an interview room.
Other details have yet to be confirmed or clarified.
