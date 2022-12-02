Farm Safety
Can Stock Photo / Leaf        

A warm chore coat, earmuffs, or high-quality work gloves may seem a very practical gift for that farmer. However, the value and quality of safety on the farm cannot be overestimated, making any item that contributes to safe working conditions a thoughtful and valuable gesture.

To determine what safety-related gift may be suitable for your situation, identify budget limits and consider the wide range of items that contribute to the safety of agricultural workers.

