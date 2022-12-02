A warm chore coat, earmuffs, or high-quality work gloves may seem a very practical gift for that farmer. However, the value and quality of safety on the farm cannot be overestimated, making any item that contributes to safe working conditions a thoughtful and valuable gesture.
To determine what safety-related gift may be suitable for your situation, identify budget limits and consider the wide range of items that contribute to the safety of agricultural workers.
When considering a tractor-related item, Roll Over Protective Structures, a new seat belt, safe steps, or other minor repair all contribute to the safety of operating a tractor. ROPS rebates are available in some states to assist with the cost of this important tractor feature.
Large items that contribute to the safety of those working in the farm shop include chemical storage cabinets, upgraded lighting systems, or a welding table with an air-powered welding helmet for lung protection. Perhaps new shelving or railings would improve the safety environment of your farmer’s shop. Upgrades to stairs, a loft, electrical tools or appliances may also be economical and important “gifts” to consider.
Small shop-related gift items to consider include ceiling mounted extension cords, storage bins, hand tools, and personal protective equipment (PPE) such as safety glasses, welding aprons, etc. You might also consider a new fire extinguisher or first aid kit for the farm shop.
When considering eye protection, be aware that five types of eye protection are recommended for agricultural workers. These include basic safety glasses, prescription safety glasses, goggles, face shields and welding helmets. Prescription safety glasses are available in both bifocals and tinted lenses. Tinting is especially helpful when the work involves bright lights.
Don’t overlook the value of goggles. Fitting snugly around the eyes, they provide eye protection from all angles. For tasks such as applying chemicals, using a chainsaw or grinding or riveting jobs, goggles are especially helpful. Most goggles fit over prescription glasses and include anti-fog features.
Face shields may be worn in conjunction with either safety glasses or goggles. Face shields help protect users from heat, glare, and flying objects. In addition to deflecting sparks, rays, and airborne particles, welding helmets protect against damage to eyes.
Quality work boots are the foundation of many agricultural safety practices because they protect feet and can provide stable traction under many different conditions. Quality boots are made to withstand daily wear and tear and a variety of weather conditions. Those made of 100% leather may feature waterproofing. For secure traction and durability, consider a rubber-soled boot.
Some boot brands feature cushioned collars and superior sole traction. Be aware that boots with adequate support reduce foot fatigue and offer flexibility. Some boots feature a steel or composite toe.
For farmers who use rubber chore boots, different brands offer important options and features. Considerations when choosing a boot brand include whether the boots need to keep the worker’s feet warm. Some brands offer breathable features, such as air mesh material, for working in high temperature conditions. Regardless of the type of boot selected, think about flexibility of the material and how easy the boots will be to clean.
If a lightweight boot with adequate cushion control for sole, arch, and heel is required, look for brands that are washable so they can be used long term. Check the brand to ensure the sole provides ample traction to avoid slipping on wet surfaces. Boot brands that feature some recycled materials and give good service may be lower in cost.
If stocking stuffers are on your shopping list, consider new varieties of polyester and spandex socks, which can be a great accessory. Most of the sock brands are odor resistant and the synthetic fibers quickly dry. These socks are breathable and comfortable to wear. More expensive sock types provide a cushion through the foot and leg and have reinforced heels and toes.
Among the basic farm tools that are low-cost but high value gifts are a quality pocketknife and a variety of flashlights. Within a slim package, pocket knives feature a range of small tools that are valuable to an agricultural worker. Feature options on a knife brand may be limited or include added tools that include scissors, bits, etc. Others will feature pliers, a screwdriver, file, saw, and more.
Every farmer and agricultural worker’s needs vary, but since working in the agricultural industry is one of the most dangerous occupations in the world, consider making their day safer with this year’s gift.
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
