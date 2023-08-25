A structure fire that occurred Wednesday in Yankton has been ruled as arson.
According to a press release issued Friday by the Yankton Police Department (YPD), dispatchers received a call at 12:25 p.m. of smoke emanating from a two-story house in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street. The Yankton Fire Department (YFD) and YPD responded, and the fire was extinguished.
According to the fire department, the fire was found on the second floor in the flooring leading toward a bedroom. The house was unoccupied at the time. While there was some smoke and structural damage, the building is repairable, the YFD said.
The state fire marshal’s office was contacted to conduct an inquiry.
“Upon investigation by Yankton Police Department, (Division of Criminal Investigation) and State Fire Marshal, evidence obtained from the scene indicates that the fire was set purposefully and could not have been caused by extreme heat or environmental circumstances,” the YPD press release said.
Two males were seen walking into the structure at approximately 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the release added.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or Yankton Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.
