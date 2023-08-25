House Fire
Yankton firefighters and police were summoned to a fire in an unoccupied house on W. Fifth Street Wednesday. The fire has been determined to be arson.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A structure fire that occurred Wednesday in Yankton has been ruled as arson.

According to a press release issued Friday by the Yankton Police Department (YPD), dispatchers received a call at 12:25 p.m. of smoke emanating from a two-story house in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street. The Yankton Fire Department (YFD) and YPD responded, and the fire was extinguished.

