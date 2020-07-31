Clay County saw seventh COVID case this week as the South Dakota Department of Health posted it’s Friday Update.
Clay County registered two new cases of the coronavirus and one new recovery Friday. Total recoveries are at 101, total negatives are at 1,243 (+ 22), and active cases are at 12 (+1). Hospitalizations remain at six.
Also Friday, Union County reported 4 new case of COVID-19, Clay reported 2 and Knox County one.
Union County has seen a total of 191 cases of COVID, 156 recoveries and 1,722 individuals who tested negative. There are currently 32 active cases and the number of individuals ever hospitalized is at 12, up two from Thursday.
Hutchinson County recorded one new hospitalization Friday, for a total of five.
Yankton County ported one new recovery from the coronavirus for a total of 88 individuals recovered. Yankton also processed 19 individuals who tested negative, for a total 2,895 negatives in Yankton
Statewide Friday, there are 80 new case of COVID out of 1,290 new tests processed. There have been 7,761 recoveries (+71), 31 hospitalization (-13) and one new death, raising the death toll to 130. So far, 8,764 individuals have tested positive and 102,871 negative for the virus. There are currently 873 active cases of COVID in the state.
Late Thursday, Nebraska reported 344 new cases (+20), 271,245 COVID-19 tests processed (+4,068), yielding 245,190 negative results (+3,719) and 25,766 positive results total. Nebraska also recorded four new deaths for a total of 344 since the pandemic began.
