100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 25, 1923
• Wanted at Niobrara, Neb., on a statutory charge, and a fugitive from justice, a 24-year-old man was captured in the rough country along the Missouri River nine miles west of Yankton Tuesday afternoon by Yankton and Knox county officers after a thrilling man-hunt. When finally overtaken and placed under arrest, the suspect who had been literally “run into earth” after the officers had abandoned their automobile, was pulled out of a small dug-out in the ground in which he had taken refuge.
• The Missouri River is a stream of many surprises. It produced a new one this morning, when down its swift current came something entirely new in house-boats, a quaint craft plastered all over with quotations from the Bile, and bearing across the top a sign with this message painted in large lettering, “Jesus is Mighty to save.” It hove to in Yankton harbor, and tied up for a two weeks’ stay. Aboard this “Gospel Boat” as the owner calls it, are Mr. and Mrs. E. D. Jamison and their three little daughters, Viola, Della and Wanda. Their strange pilgrimage began at Fort Benton, Montana, and will take them to New Orleans if all goes well.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 25, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 25, 1973
• The Crossroads Coffeehouse will open at 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at 108 East Third St., above the Toggary. The coffeehouse will be an interdenominational project to provide a place for lonely young people or young people with problems to come. Several adults from various Yankton churches will be on hand each night the coffeehouse is open to help young people in any way they can.
• Thirty-six truckloads of trash were picked up at curbs Tuesday in the second area of the Yankton community to be covered in the city cleanup this week, and the area was not finished. Plans were to finish it by mid-morning today and then proceed with today’s area. There were 35 truckloads picked up Monday.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 25, 1998
• Following their children’s tragic deaths, the families of Angee Rozeboom and Eric Scharenbroich started a drinking and driving awareness program called “Project Tie One On.” Yankton High School students got involved Friday morning when students tied an orange ribbon on every car antenna to remind students attending prom this weekend not to drink and drive.
• Kids in Yankton are hoping to be ticketed by the police this summer. The Yankton Police Department and the Yankton County Ambulance Department will be stopping kids wearing bike helmets and giving them a ticket — a ticket they can redeem for a free “Don’t Thump Your Melon” T-shirt.
