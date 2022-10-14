G-Fam Yankton Area’s Gospel-Focused Association Gets To Work

G-Fam is a group of gospel-centered, gospel-focused and gospel-motivated area churches: Calvary Baptist, Discovery Church, First Assembly and Restore Church. They are working together, the G-Fam website says, in a “joint effort to saturate our community with the Gospel.
“We want to do as much together as we can to make the love of Jesus known to the Greater Yankton Area,” the website says.
G-Fam is short for Gospel Focused Association of Ministries.
“Or as I like to call it, the Gospel-Family,” said Jeff Mueller, pastor of Restore Church.
G-FAM was born out of a conversation about how easy it is to decide on ministry partnerships when everyone knows what each believes about the Gospel of Jesus.
“We didn’t want partnerships based on the lowest common denominator. Our gospel clarity allows us to agree to ministries together without overthinking it. It’s a joy to say ‘yes’ to these other churches when there’s an opportunity to minister together,” noted Cory Kitch, pastor of Discovery Church.
They are pastors who have a friendship built upon their mutual love of Scripture and same views of the Gospel.
“We can tease each other about the secondary theological differences between us because we know we’re on the same page with the primary views on things like grace and Scripture. When we gather, there are semi-frequent jokes between us pastors in both directions about being Pentecostal or not Pentecostal. Still, we all believe we have the same Spirit of God dwelling in us, capable of anything,” Mueller said.
One of Calvary’s core values is collaboration.
“That means working together as individuals in the church to show the love of Jesus and also collaborating with other churches who want people to know about the gracious sacrifice of Jesus for our sake and how that should translate into us loving our community. I love serving with the G-Fam churches to share that love,” says Errin Mulberry, Pastor of Calvary Baptist.
Each person in G-Fam believes it’s valuable to have environments with comradery between pastors. They pray for each other and each other’s churches in the deepest, most sincere ways.
“This is because of the kind of unified group we’ve formed and the kind of relationships our churches are building,” says Mueller. “Man, we just love Jesus. We love Jesus and want everyone to know and love him too. I’m not being cute. I’m not being dramatic. That’s really what we want — everyone to know and love Jesus and to have salvation by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone.”
“I’m so thankful for the people who planted seeds of the Good News of Jesus in my heart so many years ago. The Gospel has changed my life. I grew up knowing religion but not a personal relationship with Christ. I didn’t know I was a sinner who needed a Savior. The Gospel opened my eyes to my brokenness and God’s ability to heal me spiritually. G-Fam is a group of like-minded churches passionate about sharing the light and love of Jesus with the greater Yankton region. We want everyone in on the Good News,” says Spencer Keroff, Pastor of First Assembly.
G-Fam members believe in the authority and inerrancy of God’s Word.
“Those two core values about salvation and Scripture make it easy for our churches to say ‘yes’ to each other,” says Mueller. “And to be completely transparent, it’s difficult to build meaningful relationships between churches without deep relationships between the pastors who lead them.”
This group does not replace the existing ministerial association, which is very different in function. There is a level of formality and function in the Yankton Area Ministerial Association that G-Fam intentionally lacks. There aren’t formal meetings and no community leaders bring presentations.
“We have a few pastors who lead their like-minded churches to partner a few times each year to bless the community and leverage our resources together to tell everyone who will listen that ‘Jesus Christ, the Son of God, came into this world to die for the sins of the world. Even the worst of sinners, the reader who thinks they have sinned too much for God to forgive. Even that person can find forgiveness and restoration in Christ Jesus, Our Lord,’” says Mueller.
