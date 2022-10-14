G-Fam Yankton Area’s Gospel-Focused Association Gets To Work
Courtesy Image

G-Fam is a group of gospel-centered, gospel-focused and gospel-motivated area churches: Calvary Baptist, Discovery Church, First Assembly and Restore Church. They are working together, the G-Fam website says, in a “joint effort to saturate our community with the Gospel.

“We want to do as much together as we can to make the love of Jesus known to the Greater Yankton Area,” the website says.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.