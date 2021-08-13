The Yankton County Commission will discuss licensing for medical cannabis dispensaries during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss a burn ban resolution, a funding request from the NFAA, a request to increase load limits on Fleeg’s Bridge and a campground approval checklist.
Executive sessions addressing poor relief, litigation and a personnel issue are also slated.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol.
