100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 23, 1920
• Nine auto loads of boys went through here last night from Armour with the Douglas County Agent, Mr. J. M. Brander, on a livestock tour of Yankton, Sioux Falls and Mitchell and the country intervening. There are 38 bright, energetic lads in the group getting a lot of information on real livestock.
• Within five hours after H. L., a Sioux Falls resident, had been arrested and charged with the manufacture and sale of intoxicating liquor, he entered a plea of guilty in municipal court and was fined $300 and sentenced to serve 30 days in jail. The officers went into his house and confiscated two stills, a barrel of mash, 40 feet of copper tubing, a wash boiler, a jug of “moonshine” and a pint bottle of bourbon whiskey.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 23, 1945
• Yankton’s newly organized American Junior Legion baseball team will open the season against Menno tomorrow at 2:30 on Riverside Diamond.
• The Yankton Civil Air Patrol will hold a picnic supper at Foerster Park on Monday night to which 150 guests, including members of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Kiwanis have been invited, according to announcement today.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 23, 1970
• For Dr. Ivan Rohal, Czechoslovakian ambassador to the United States, speaking in Tabor to note the 25th anniversary of the liberation of his nation from the Nazi occupation has special significance. A Slovak, the 53-year-old diplomat personally has participated in the Slovak National uprising against the Nazis in 1944, he said.
• Dr. S. Max Donbrava has joined the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital here as a board certified anesthesiologist. For the past two years, Dr. Donbrava has been located in Phoenix.
25 Years Ago
Friday, June 23, 1995
• The Rev. O.K. Anderson, associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, will celebrate 25 years of ordained ministry. He was ordained at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church in rural Ventrua, Iowa, on June 21, 1970.
• Concerned about the harmful effects of song lyrics that denigrate women and promote violence, the American Medical Association has called for mandatory ratings for recorded music.
