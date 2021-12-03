Some Interest In County Medical Cannabis Permits

Nearly a month after applications were made available for several types of medical marijuana establishments in Yankton County, the county is reporting some initial interest.
According to Deputy Auditor Valli Stockland, some applications have already been filed with the county for review, with more potentially on the way.
“I’ve given out six applications so far and I’ve gotten three back,” she said. “We have dispensary applications. One of the dispensaries is also applying for cultivation and manufacturing.”
Under Yankton County statute, establishments for cultivation, testing and product manufacturing are allowed in addition to dispensaries. The county capped the number of permits at 10 for each of the four types of medical cannabis establishments. These establishments may be placed in areas zoned agriculture, lakeside commercial and commercial outside of city limits. Each application is a non-refundable $5,000, regardless of whether or not the permit is approved. If approved by both the county and state, renewals will be $5,000 each year.
In addition to filling out the county’s application, applicants must submit copies of identification, operating documents and a security management plan, and be subject to a background check.
Completed applications, by ordinance, are then given to the county commissioners for review. The board has 45 days from receipt of an application to hold a hearing.
Stockland said the county is unable to release the names or other specific information about applicants at this time, but said that they will be appearing before the County Commission for consideration very soon.
“Next week, I will be emailing the notices for the paper,” she said. “Then, they will be coming before the commission on Dec. 21.”
She said that applicants will still have some work to do if the county approves them during that meeting.
“If the commission approves it, they would be sent to the state,” she said. “The applicant also has to apply through the state. … We would be sending (the state) a form that says we approved them through the county. “
The decision then proceeds to the state level.
In October, Daniel Bucheli, communications director with the South Dakota Department of Health, told the Press & Dakotan what happens once applications are received.
“Once (state applications) are complete, the SD-DOH has 90 days to review and issue/deny an application,” he said. “Once the state receives all applications for jurisdictions with caps on the number of establishments, we will score the applications based on the criteria in Administrative Rule 44.90.03.15. In the event of a tie, all applications will be ranked via a lottery system to establish the order and establish a waiting list. The SD-DOH will notify jurisdictions of state licenses issued within their jurisdiction.”
He said the state’s review process entails verifying that all information submitted with an application is correct, in addition to reviewing the supporting documentation.
Chief Deputy States Attorney Debra Lillie said any future applications will be considered as they’re submitted.
Should any or all of the applications be forwarded to the state later this month, Yankton County will join the City of Yankton in having given its blessing to its initial slate of applicants. In October, the city advanced five applications for its two dispensary permits.
